Interest Rate Announcement Coming Tomorrow

December 10, 2024
By Web Team

Tomorrow at 11:15 a.m., the Bank of Canada will announce its decision on the target for the overnight rate.

Back in October, the Bank of Canada reduced the target for the overnight rate to 3¾%, continuing its policy of balance sheet normalization.

