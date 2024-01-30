Instrumar Limited receives government funding to support business growth

The province has made an investment in Instrumar Limited through the Business Development Support Program.

The company, an engineering and product development company, will receive $100,000 in funding to support business growth and client development.

Instrumar’s proprietary Fiber Sensor measures the quality of synthetic fibres such as polyester and nylon as they are being produced, and the company is poised to products for more audiences worldwide.

Through this funding, Instrumar will undertake a market expansion plan including the development of a campaign strategy, asset production and paid media.