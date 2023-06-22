Inspiring NL: New chemotherapy unit

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill takes a tour of the new chemotherapy unit at the H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre.
Post Views: 0
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
Inspiring NL: Dedicated principal brings Grey River a new playgroundBy Marykate O'Neill — 1 week ago
A tiny town on Newfoundland’s southwest coast will be getting a new playground thanks to a dedicated school principle and help from the community. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has this inspiring story.Post Views: 978
-
Inspiring NL: Martial arts academy kicks its way to the topBy Marykate O'Neill — 3 weeks ago
A local martial arts academy has made its mark on the province. Just recently, it won big at the national championships.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the inspiring story.Post Views: 612
-
Inspiring NL: Province working to provide more access to primary careBy Marykate O'Neill — 4 weeks ago
Tonight we continue with our advancements in health care series, shining a light on access to primary care. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the story.Post Views: 127