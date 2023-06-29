Inspiring NL

Inspiring NL: Message in a bottle sent from N.L. found 35 years later in Norway

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on June 29, 2023 at 8:03 pm

It’s an incredible story, and a reminder of just how small the world really is. A message in a bottle, sent from the shores of Newfoundland and Labrador, travelled all the way to Norway.

A trip more than three decades in the making. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has this inspiring story.

Post Views: 155



video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top