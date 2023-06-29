Inspiring NL: Message in a bottle sent from N.L. found 35 years later in Norway

- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS
It’s an incredible story, and a reminder of just how small the world really is. A message in a bottle, sent from the shores of Newfoundland and Labrador, travelled all the way to Norway.
A trip more than three decades in the making. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has this inspiring story.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill takes a tour of the new chemotherapy unit at the H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre.
A tiny town on Newfoundland’s southwest coast will be getting a new playground thanks to a dedicated school principle and help from the community. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has this inspiring story.
A local martial arts academy has made its mark on the province. Just recently, it won big at the national championships.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the inspiring story.