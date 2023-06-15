Inspiring NL

Inspiring NL: Dedicated principal brings Grey River a new playground

By Marykate O'Neill June 15, 2023

A tiny town on Newfoundland’s southwest coast will be getting a new playground thanks to a dedicated school principle and help from the community. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has this inspiring story.

Post Views: 22



video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top