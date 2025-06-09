Inside Story: Danny Williams calls for Churchill Falls MOU to be scrapped, Gull Island to be negotiated separately

The debate continues over the Churchill Falls MOU, with the Tories calling for a pause in finalizing any deals until there’s more clarity on whether there will be a national energy corridor. Now, former premier Danny Williams is calling for the projects that make up the MOU to be separated. He says negotiations for a potential Gull Island development should be done on Newfoundland and Labrador’s terms, but the MOU to extend the Churchill Falls contract should be scrapped.

