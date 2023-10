The Innu Search and Rescue Team will officially open their new command centre in Sheshatshiu today. The new centre and storage facility called the ‘Innu Search and Rescue Building’ is located on Highway Route 520, near the Charles J. Andrew Centre.

Today’s opening event welcomes community members, along with Innu leadership, the Canadian Coast Guard, RCMP, ‘Pretty S.A.F.E. Enterprises’ of the Canadian Red Cross and members of the Innu Search and Rescue Team.