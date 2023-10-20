Innu of Labrador withdraw from Premier’s Indigenous Round Table

The Grand Chief and Deputy Grand Chief of Innu Nation and the Chiefs of Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation and Mushuau Innu First Nation today informed Premier Furey, the Nunatsiavut Government and Indigenous leaders on the island of Newfoundland that the Innu Nation will no longer participate in the Premier’s Indigenous Round Table.

The Innu leaders say they have concluded that the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador under Premier Furey will not fairly address the concerns the Innu have repeatedly expressed about NCC, and about the conflict of interest and bias of Minister Lisa Dempster, the Minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.