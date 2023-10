The 10th annual Innovation Week kicks off today at the St. John’s Convention Centre.

The event brings together the province’s business community, youth and public and private partners for a series of events. The events are aimed to raise awareness, create connections, showcase startup entrepreneurship and create a foundation for a strong tech sector in the province.

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, will bring greetings today at 9:00 a.m.

Innovation Week wraps up on November 3.