Injured salmon angler safely rescued by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre

An injured salmon fisher near Burlington was rescued by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. the RCMP received the report of the injured man who was fishing alone in the area of Two-Mile Falls on Burlington Brook.

The man had fallen down, injured his leg and was unable to walk. Police, Firefighters and Emergency Medical Services located the angler sitting on some rocks in the middle of the river, however, due to the landscape, safe transportation of the injured man from the river was not possible.

The man was safely airlifted from the river by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. He was transported to James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander for treatment.