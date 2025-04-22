Information session set on the future of the Bay du Nord project

The Bay du Nord project, which was stalled in 2023 in a surprise move by Equinor, is once again back on the radar for the oil and gas sector here. The news comes after Energy NL has announced an open house and information session on the project. While there is no clear indication of the projects future, two dates are slated for supply chain members to learn about the latest on the stalled offshore development project. The sessions take place April 29th and May 15th at The Jag Soundhouse.

The Bay du Nord oilfield rests about 500 kilometers off the coast of St. John’s. It would be the first deep water oil project in this provinces offshore and was touted back in 2023 as a $16 billion project.