Influx of caribou on the Northern Peninsula

Drivers on the Northern Peninsula have been seeing an influx of caribou recently. It’s been happening in the area of the St. Anthony Airport, Eddie’s Cove, the Cook’s Harbour roadway, and the Town of Main Brook. The province is concerned about a higher chance of caribou-vehicle collisions in these areas. The caribou are expected to remain in the area for the rest of the fall and winter. Drivers are reminded to stay alert and remain cautions while driving. The province also advises to avoid driving at dawn and dusk if possible.