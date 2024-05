Inflation is down slightly this month. Inflation is at 2.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis in April, down from a 2.9 per cent gain in March.

The drop in the rate was led by food prices, services and durable goods.

The deceleration was moderated by gasoline prices, which rose at a faster pace in April than in March. Excluding gasoline, the all-items slowed to a 2.5 per cent year-over-year increase, down from a 2.8 per cent gain in March.