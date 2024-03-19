Inflation in Canada down in February

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. That’s according to Statistics Canada, which released its February consumer price index report this morning.

According to a CTV news report, the federal agency says prices for wireless services were down 26.5 per cent and internet prices fell 13.2 per cent from a year ago. As well, prices for food purchased at stores in February were up 2.4 per cent from a year ago.