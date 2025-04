The rate of inflation cooled last month. StatsCan says inflation rose 2.3 percent following an increase of 2.6 percent in February.

The slowdown was largely driven by lower prices for travel tours and gasoline in March.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, inflation increased 1.1 per cent. March marked the beginning of the United Statesā€™ tariff war with Canada, which has prompted some consumer backlash toward U.S. travel and products in recent weeks.