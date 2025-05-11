Indecent act in ride-share ends with arrest of 30-year-old man in St. John’s

An indecent act in a ride-share ended with the arrest of a 30-year-old man at about 11:00PM on Saturday night.

Members of the RNC responded to a report of an indecent act in the area of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive in St. John’s. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the male victim, who is employed as a ride-share driver.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old male was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault, and Indecent Act.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in the morning.