We are seeing a mix of increases and decreases at the pumps this week.

Gas has increased by 1.3 cents. Diesel on the Island went down 0.9 cents and went up 0.9 cents in Zones 13 and 13a.

On the Island, furnace oil heating fuel decreased by 0.75 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 0.45 cents, and propane heating fuel decreased by up to 0.3 cents.

The next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, July 25.