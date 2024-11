Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of an increase in cases of whooping cough in the Labrador-Grenfell Zone.

Since July, 26 cases of whooping cough have been reported. Cases have been confirmed in individuals aged 3 months to 78 years.

NL Health Services is investigating the cases reported to public health, identifying close contacts of those who have tested positive for whooping cough and implementing precautionary measures required to control the spread.