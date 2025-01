Gas has increased by 1.9 cents in the latest adjustment from the Public Utilities Board​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Diesel jumped by 2.6 cents and furnace oil increased by 2.21 cents.

On the Island, stove oil increased by 2.57 cents while stove oil in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 2.10 cents.

Propane is up slightly by 0.1 cents per litre.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, January 9.