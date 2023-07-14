Increase coming for federal government’s child benefit payments

Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Tony Wakeham has announced his Health Plan aimed at

addressing the critical issue of timely access to health care services.

“While we acknowledge the long-term vision of the Health Accord to enhance health outcomes

over the next decade, we simply cannot afford to wait that long to address the urgent needs the

people of our province currently face. Everywhere I go, I’m hearing the same thing – that health

care is not there when people need it, and people are suffering and frankly scared,” said

Wakeham.

The MHA for Stephenville-Port au Port says this province needs a new approach that will improve access to care. “With my years of experience as a senior health care administrator working and living in all

regions of our province, I’ve not only seen the challenges firsthand, but I’ve seen what needs

changing – and so have the many health care professionals I’ve worked with,” he said.

Wakeham says his plan includes connecting every Newfoundlander and Labradorian with a primary

health care provider, without exception, so everyone has an immediate point of contact. He will

also establish family health care teams across the province within two years and prioritize job

offers to health care professionals at the start of their training.