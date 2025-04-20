Incident resolved following increased police presence in Kilbride

An incident in Kilbride on Sunday afternoon had police urging area residents to shelter in place.

At about 1:30 p.m. the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) issued a public advisory urging residents in the area of Mooney Crescent to shelter in place, and asking the public to remain away from the area. An incident at an apartment building on the street was ongoing. A short while later the RNC issued a shelter in place order for a number of neighbouring streets, including Brennan Field, Carondale Drive, Silverton Street, Densmore’s Lane, Cemetary Lane, Old Bay Bulls Road, and Bay Bulls Road.

In a statement issued shortly before 3:00 the RNC said the situation was resolved and the shelter in place order had been lifted. One person was seen being escorted by police from the apartment building.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.

