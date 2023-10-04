In-person visits temporarily suspended at HMP

In-person visits have been temporarily suspended at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary after a reported discovery of mould. Sources have told NTV News that mould was found in the prison’s visiting room and support staff offices, located in a trailer outside the main building.

A statement from the Department of Justice acknowledged there are infrastructure challenges, but added that maintenance issues are addressed as they arise. While in-person visits are suspended, virtual visits are being arranged.

There’s no word on how long the area will be closed or if anyone was affected by the mould. It’s the latest in a long list of health and safety concerns at the 164-year-old prison. While government has announced plans for a new prison, construction has been stalled.