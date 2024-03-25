Impaired Driving Charges Laid Following Fatal Collision in St. John’s

The RNC has laid charges following an investigation of a fatal single-vehicle collision, which occurred in St. John’s on Dec. 10. Just after 6 a.m. that day, officers responded a report of a motor vehicle collision that had occurred on Empire Avenue in the area of Graves Street. Responding officers determined that a vehicle with three occupants had collided with a residence on Empire Avenue.

An occupant of the vehicle, a 32-year-old male of St. John’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Rodney Constantine of St. John’s. He has been charged with impaired operation of motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired driving over 80 mg, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, as well as multiple Highway Traffic Act offences.

Constantine has been released on conditions to appear in provincial court on a later date.