Impaired Driving Arrest in Labrador City

The RNC has arrested a Labrador man on a number of impaired driving charges.

On Monday, just after 9 p.m., police received a complaint from the public that a male, who appeared to be intoxicated, had arrived at a local establishment in a vehicle with front end damage. The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old male from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving over the legal limit, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. The male had his license suspended and was released to appear in court at a future date.

The RNC is asking anyone with information or CCTV footage to assist this investigation to call 709-944-7602.