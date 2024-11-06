Impaired driver strikes pole at St. John’s gas station

At around 2:30 a.m. this morning the RNC responded to a report that a truck had hit a pole at the Ultramar gas station on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s.

As a result of the investigation officers determined the driver was intoxicated. The accused was taken into custody where the 36-year-old man failed the breathalyzer blowing over two times the legal limit.

He was charged with impaired driving and over 80. The accused was released to appear in court at a later date. He also received a driver’s license suspension and his truck was impounded.