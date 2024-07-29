Impaired driver flips vehicle over in St. John’s

On Sunday evening, the RNC responded to a single vehicle collision on the Boulevard in St. John’s.

The vehicle had hit a curb and rolled completely on its roof. Officers located the 27-year-old male driver with assistance from witnesses. The driver was not injured but showed signs of being impaired.

The driver was arrested and later charged with impaired driving and failing the breathalyzer. The 27-year-old was found to have had over three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

His license was suspended, his vehicle was impounded, and he was released to appear in court at a later date.