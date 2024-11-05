Impaired Driver Arrested Near Steady Brook

On Saturday the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested an impaired driver near Steady Brook.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop with a suspicious vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Steady Brook.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Torbay, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, as well as failure to comply with a release order.

His driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was seized. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.