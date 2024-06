On Sunday the RNC in western Labrador conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Ossokmanuan Street in Churchill Falls.

The 20-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal blood-alcohol limit. The male was released for court at a later date and his vehicle was impounded.

The RNC requests that anyone with information or CCTV footage to assist in this investigation to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.