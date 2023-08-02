Justice News

Impaired driver arrested in Bay Roberts

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on August 2, 2023 at 12:55 pm

Bay Roberts RCMP arrested a 25-year-old Harbour Grace man for impaired driving early this morning.

Police received multiple reports of an erratic driver travelling along the Conception Bay Highway in Bay Roberts. Officers quickly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop along Route 70 in Tilton.

The male driver failed a roadside breath test and was taken back to the detachment where he provided breath samples above the legal limit. He was charged with impaired driver. His drivers license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded. He was released and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

