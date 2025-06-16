Impaired driver arrested by RCMP in Pasadena

A 53-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation in Pasadena by RCMP on Saturday.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, an officer with RCMP Traffic Services West received a report of a suspected impaired driver who had departed a business in Pasadena. The officer, who was in the area, located the described vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested for impaired operation and was transported to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook for further breath testing. The man provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

He is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired operation. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.