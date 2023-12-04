Impaired driver arrested by Burin Peninsula RCMP

A 35-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving following an early morning traffic stop conducted on Nov. 30. Shortly after 3:00 a.m. last Thursday, an officer on patrol stopped a car on Marine Drive in Marystown. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested for impaired driving. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit. He was released from custody and is set to attend court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving.

His licence was suspended and the car was seized and impounded.