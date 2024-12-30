Icy road conditions in many areas

Across the Great Northern Peninsula and central Newfoundland, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy sections. On the Avalon, roads are partially ice-covered.

In Labrador, roads are mostly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings for this evening and on Wednesday due to forecasted weather conditions. The MV Gallipoli will remain out of service until further notice.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.