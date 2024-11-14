Icy and wet roads across parts of the Island and ferry delays continue

There are some icy patches in portions of Central and Southern Newfoundland this morning. Elsewhere across the island, roads are wet. There is some water build-up in eastern areas. Roads are bare and dry with icy patches across most of Labrador.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for today and anticipates tomorrow’s crossings could also be cancelled.

The MV Beaumont Hamel, MV Gallipoli, MV Marine Voyager, MV Marine Eagle, and MV Marine Coaster III are out of service. The MV Terra Nova is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 688 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.