Icebreaking near Botwood today

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Ann Harvey will be icebreaking in the area of Botwood today.

During icebreaking operations, it can be dangerous to venture onto the ice. Broken and fragmented ice tracks and ridging left behind by passing icebreakers or commercial vessels may not freeze over immediately. This can result in hazardous conditions for ice users. In addition, newly fallen snow will obscure ship tracks. Unsafe ice conditions can persist long after icebreakers have left the area.

Depending on conditions, the ice can be pushed instead of broken and ice can crack or break far away from the location where the icebreaker is working.