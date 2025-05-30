Ibrahim Hussein pleads not guilty to murder

The 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a man in St. John’s last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Ibrahim Hussein appeared by video from Her Majesty’s Penitentiary. His lawyer Robert Hoskins entered the plea on Hussein’s behalf.

Hussein allegedly gunned down a 33-year-old man outside a home on Watson Crescent on April 8th and left the city. The RCMP arrested him at the Port aux Basques ferry terminal a few days later.

Lawyers agreed to schedule a preliminary inquiry for October.

