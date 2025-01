Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister of Rural Economic Development Fred Hutton will make an announcement about education infrastructure in Paradise today.

The event will take place in the mezzanine area of the Paradise Double Ice Complex beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Hutton will be joined by Minister of Education Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills and MHA for Mount Scio Sarah Stoodley, and Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett.