Hutton to bring greetings at the Build 2025 Expo

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister of Rural Economic Development Fred Hutton will bring greetings at the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Association Build 2025 Expo event today.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Jack Byrne Regional Sport and Entertainment Centre in Torbay.

Build 2025 is the province’s largest commercial and industrial construction trade event, with exhibitors showcasing innovative products and services for buyers in the construction industry.

The event begins today and concludes tomorrow.