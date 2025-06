Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Fred Hutton will attend and participate in Altitude East 2025 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island from today to June 19.

Altitude East is a conference attended by airport and airline partners, as well as their industry and tourism stakeholders.

The event focuses on elevating partnerships and exploring bold ideas to drive progress. The event aims to expand networks, inspire growth, and shape the future of aviation in Atlantic Canada.