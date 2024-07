Today, Housing Minister Fred Hutton will speak to how the Provincial Government is addressing housing challenges and opportunities at a Clarenville Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The event will take place at the Clarenville Inn at noon.

The Clarenville Area Chamber of Commerce promotes and improves the economic climate of the Clarenville area, to support the needs and concerns of the business community, and to enhance both the civic and social well-being of the community as a whole.