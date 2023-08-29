Hurricane Franklin Update; Impacts look more indirect than direct for Newfoundland

Further updates are to come later today. Check back!

Hurricane Franklin is still chugging along in the Atlantic this morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane. It is becoming clearer that the storm will track to our southeast later this week and the impacts we see will be more indirect than direct.

Essentially Franklin should interact with another weather disturbance (trough) to its northwest later this week. This will push the storm along and cause it to gain forward speed.

The impacts to N.L. look to be enhanced rainfall from some tropical moisture (from Franklin) between later Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall amounts are still a bit fuzzy, but if I were to say what area is likely to see ~100 mm, it would be along the South Coast. Amounts should be lesser farther north.

Again… the forecast still needs work.

Stay tuned.

/Eddie