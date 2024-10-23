Human remains of missing man found at fire scene in Deer Lake

The RCMP has confirmed the presence of human remains at the scene of a recent fire at the Driftwood Motel in Deer Lake. The fire occurred on October 19, 2024.
On October 19, police received a report of a missing elderly man who was a guest of the Driftwood Motel. Police had been looking to locate 77-year-old Eugene Earl Spoon, who was last seen on the evening of October 18 in Deer Lake.
This morning, October 23, 2024, during a search of the fire scene, human remains were located and have been identified as those of the missing man.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The fire scene is being held and processed by the RCMP as part of an ongoing investigation.