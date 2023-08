The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that the human remains located on August 13, 2023, near Marches Point are those of missing person Tyler Hennessey.

Hennessey was reported missing on September 30, 2022. On October 1, 2022, his abandoned vehicle was located near Marches Point. At that time, extensive searches were conducted and Hennessey was not located.

The investigation is continuing.