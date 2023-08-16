Human remains identified as those of missing Goulds man Joseph Whelan

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary announced this afternoon that the human remains discovered Sunday night in the Goulds community of St. John’s are those of Joseph Whelan.

Police were alerted at around 10 p.m. Sunday to a wooded area near Windemere Road, Goulds. A search of the area was conducted and human remains were located.

Today, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed it was Whelan.

The investigation is ongoing and the RNC is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The 31-year-old Whelan, a father of three, had been last seen in the area on Aug. 1. The family conducted a number of community searches over the two weeks that followed. The family shared the update on Facebook yesterday, thanking those who helped in the search. Funeral arrangements are being made. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for the funeral and burial.

Investigators continue to request that residents and business owners of Goulds and Petty Harbour check outdoor video footage, such as CCTV or dash-camera, for any activity overnight from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crimes Stoppers. #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.ca.

Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this incident can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. For those in crisis, the RNC mental health mobile crisis response team can provide support at your location.