Howell to tour new Ambulatory Health Hub and Urgent Care Centre

Today, Minister of Health and Community Services Krista Lynn Howell will tour the new ambulatory health hub and urgent care centre at 28 Stavanger Drive.

The former Costco building is being transformed into an Ambulatory Health Hub and Urgent Care Centre.

The Ambulatory Health Hub will focus on providing various outpatient services, such as physiotherapy, medicine and surgery clinics, general x-rays, and ultrasounds. The Urgent Care Centre will handle urgent, but not emergency, medical needs, including sprains, earaches, urinary tract infections, and minor injuries.