Today, Minister of Health and Community Services and Minister Responsible for Mental Health and Addictions, Krista Lynn Howell, will provide an update on the All-Party Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Addictions.

Howell will be joined by MHA Joedy Wall and the executive director of U-Turn Drop-In Centre, Jeff Bourne.

The availability will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Mental Health and Addictions Centre in St. John’s.