Howell highlights Reading Bursary Program for educators

Minister of Education Krista Lynn Howell is reminding educators of a professional development opportunity for teachers and administrators.

The Reading Bursary Program is available to teachers who are enrolled in the Graduate Diploma in Education program or the Master of Education program at Memorial University.

The department provides educators with a $500 bursary up to a maximum of $2,000 for completion of the four core reading courses in either program.

The Reading Bursary Program is intended to provide individuals with an opportunity to further their professional learning and deepen their understanding of reading development.