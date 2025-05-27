House of Assembly selling old chairs to members

The House of Assembly is accepting calls for expressions of interest from current and former Members to purchase a decommissioned seal leather chair.

The chairs were used by members for 30 years and were retired in 2021 due to significant deterioration beyond repair and for ergonomic reasons.

Members elected during the time the chairs were in use from February 1991 to November 2021 can purchase a chair at a sale price of $250 plus HST per chair.

Conditions of the sale of the chairs will be on an as is, where is basis and will be randomly assigned to purchasers.

If there is more interest than chairs following the expression of interest, a random draw will be conducted. Chairs must be picked up at the Confederation Building.