House of Assembly passes bill to make private ambulances essential services

The House of Assembly has passed legislation to classify private ambulances as essential services.

The final vote to approve the Essential Ambulance Services Act came after 9 p.m. Monday with support from all parties. The NDP initially would not allow the bill to move straight to debate this morning, but the caucus eventually gave consent to proceed after the government allowed more time to review the bill and hold a Question Period.

The bill must still must receive Royal Assent, which is expected Tuesday. Once it becomes law, more than 100 striking employees with Fewer’s ambulance will have to return to work and negotiate an essential services agreement with the employer. Once that happens, the strike can resume and the contract dispute can go to binding arbitration.