House of Assembly participating in the Moose Hide Campaign

The House of Assembly will once again participate in the Moose Hide Campaign.

This year marks the eighth consecutive year of the Legislatureā€™s participation. The national Moose Hide Campaign Day is today, May 15.

The Moose Hide Campaign is a movement of Canadians committed to protecting women and children and speaking out against gender-based and domestic violence, grounded in Indigenous ceremony and traditional ways of learning and healing.

The symbol of the Campaign is the moose-hide pin, representing solidarity in taking a stand against violence, supporting reconciliation and honouring Indigenous culture.