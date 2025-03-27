House of Assembly Launches New Historical Statutes Index 

The province now has a new publicly available research tool which enables access to the historical statutes of Newfoundland and Labrador.

It was designed by the Legislative Library and contains full text of consolidations and annual volumes of statutes from 1833 to 1970. It is also used for searches by title keyword or date.

The Legislative Library has also upgraded and enhanced features of existing electronic indexes to increase ease of use and accessibility, including the Library’s catalogue, commissions and inquiries, and tabled documents.